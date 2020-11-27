Shoppers participate in Black Friday at Northpark Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With it being the biggest shopping day of the year, it has been a little slow due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, there have been incentives for shoppers to come out.

The first 100 shoppers were given free movie passes. People also entered to win door prizes.

The general manager of Northpark Mall said he wasn’t expecting large numbers right away when the mall opened, but he thinks more will come as the day goes on.

Those who did make it out early hoped to get their hands on some good deals.

Northpark and many other big box stores chose to skip opening on Thanksgiving Day to start Black Friday deals early. Instead, many have spread their deals across a few days or extend deals for the duration of today.

