Shots fired at authorities in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Efforts by police to break up a block party in Canton ended with two squad cars being shot up. The two shootings happened on James Street Sunday night.

“Someone was having a block party that the city nor the police department knew anything about,” explained Chief Otha Brown.

Brown said when his officers arrived, they called for backup from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. When the group broke up and officers were leaving, the first shot was fired.

“The officers got into the vehicles, and they were leaving along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Someone shot a weapon and hit the sheriff’s deputy’s car in the back,” said Brown.

The deputy was not injured. A short time later, Canton police were called to another scene on Martin Luther King Drive, which led them back to James Street.

Brown said when the situation was under control and officers were leaving the area, a patrol vehicle was shot into. The chief said he’s frustrated.

“When something like this takes place, it makes us very upset. And right now, I am very upset, because we could have lost an officer or we could have lost a sheriff’s deputy. Just senseless shooting for no reason at all.”

Brown said if anyone knows anything about the shootings, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).