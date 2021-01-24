Shots fired into home of Hinds County deputy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff Office and the Jackson Police Department are investigating after a deputy’s home was shot into Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Lee Vance, several shots were fired into the home of a Hinds County deputy around 4:30 a.m. The suspects appeared to be in a white or light colored car.

There were no injuries reported and the motive is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call 601-352-1521 or the local police station.

This is a developing story.