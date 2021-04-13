Shots fired into Jackson home on Lawrence Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A home on Lawrence Road in Jackson was shot into multiple times Tuesday evening.

Homeowner, Sherrod Hogan says the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute involving his niece and another female. Neighbors say that after shooting into the home, the suspect sped off firing multiple shots in the air.

On Monday night, another domestic dispute shooting took place on Meadowmont Drive in Jackson. According to JPD, after a 10-year relationship, a man waited until his ex arrived to the Meadowmont home. He opened fire on her car, resulting is a 10 and 14 year-old being shot. Their injuries are non-life threatening and the mother wasn’t injured.

Hogan was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi and says it’s not a place to raise a child, despite his love for his home, because of the division in the city. Hogan feel best way to attack the division is through educating the youth.

“It’s what you embed in them. If you aren’t embedding change in them, it’s going to stay the same” said Hogan.

At this time no arrest have been made for either shooting.