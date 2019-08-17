Shots fired near Hattiesburg business, 2 in custody

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WJTV) – Hattiesburg Police have arrested two men in connection to a shots fired call Friday night.

Police arrested 18-year-old Kaymin Ulmer and a 17-year-old juvenile, of Laurel, in the 3600 block of Hardy Street.

After further investigation, police learned the two got into an argument and physical altercation that led to shots being fired in the parking lot.

There were no injuries reported on scene or damage to any property.

Both have been charged with possession of a stolen weapon.