Show dates filling up at the Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Business is booming at the Brandon Amphitheater, which has a busy schedule this year. On Tuesday, Tedeschi Trucks is set to perform.

Last year, the pandemic halted all concerts and large events. Fred Shanks, who is the general manager of the amphitheater, said they started the year with six scheduled shows. Once the state reopened and the mask mandate was lifted, more bands started booking shows. Now, the amphitheater has about 20 acts set to perform.

“‘It’s been great getting everybody out. The bands are wanting to play. We had John Party a couple of weeks ago, and he mentioned that he hadn’t played in about 15 months, so everybody’s just looking to get out and just have a good time,” said Fred Shanks.

Tuesday’s concert has also brought several people back to work and has brought back revenue to local businesses.