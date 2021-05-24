Shower Power MS receives $5,000 donation

A local Jackson nonprofit, Shower Power MS, has received a $5k donation from Insurance Protection Specialists (IPS) and they have a chance to double it with help from the local community! With a simple share on social media, Shower Power MS can receive a $10,000 donation that would expand their ministry, improve their warehouse and go towards Project Hope, a housing initiative to provide shelter for clients.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced Insurance Protection Specialists (IPS) has earned a 2021 Make More Happen Award, which recognizes its exceptional volunteerism with Shower Power MS.

The award includes a $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will directly benefit Shower Power MS, a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering mobile hygiene services to people experiencing homelessness.

Beginning Wednesday, May 26, the story of IPS and Shower Power will be featured on the official Make More Happen microsite allowing the nonprofit a chance to earn the additional $5,000. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes, shares to social media and comments on their story, the donation will be doubled to $10,000.

The $10,000 donation will be used to expand their ministry, improve their warehouse, and go toward Project Hope, a housing initiative to provide shelter for clients.

“Shower Power is one of a very few missions for the homeless in Jackson that stayed open during the pandemic and IPS is honored to support the services they provide across our community,” said Clancy Walker, an independent agent for Insurance Protection Services. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide them with much needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

Walker met the organization’s founder Teresa Renkenberger in August of 2020 and after learning about the nonprofits mission and their dire needs, a partnership began. Walker and her team curate and deliver hygiene packs to Shower Power, have hosted clothing drives and support them with monetary donations.