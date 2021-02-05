Shred It Day held at Westland Plaza in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Trustmark is partnering with Shred-It, the largest document destruction provider in the world, to offer complimentary, secure document destruction on Friday, February 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Westland Plaza in Jackson.

“Our Shred-It event is a safe and convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information,” said Bernard Bridges, Hinds County President, Trustmark. “We invite local residents to come to the drive-through event to drop off their documents to help protect themselves from identify theft through the secure and safe destruction of their documents.”

Community members are invited to bring up to three bags or boxes per person to the drive-through Shred-It event, which will be located in the parking lot of Westland Plaza at 2530 Robinson Street in Jackson. Volunteers will be on hand to help with removing bags/boxes from vehicles.

The event is hosted in partnership with Trustmark and the City of Jackson, Hinds County, Jackson State University, Keep Jackson Beautiful, Pecan Tree Park Neighborhood Association, and Stirling Properties.