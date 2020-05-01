Shrimp season partially closes in Mississippi, Alabama

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Shrimp season in Mississippi and Alabama has come to a close — at least in some areas.

In a news release, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said all waters west of the Gulfport Ship Channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway in Mississippi territorial waters closed Friday to shrimping.

The closure took effect just after midnight.

But in other areas the shrimping season continues. Officials said that Mississippi territorial waters east of the ship channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway will remain open until further notice.

In Alabama, commercial and recreational shrimp harvesting closed at 6 a.m. Friday and will reopen at 6 a.m. June 1. The waters closed include all of Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay and waters north of Fort Gaines and Fort Morgan. For further details about the affected area contact the Marine Resources Division at 251-861-2882.

Mississippi shrimpers can contact the state agency at 228-374-5000 or the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295 for further details.