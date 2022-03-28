MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders of St. Andrew’s Mission will be hosting their annual Shuffle to the Chefs Thursday, March 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Mill Event Venue located at 520 South Railroad Boulevard.

Event goers will indulge in unlimited tastings of delicious chef-prepared dishes, complimentary beer and wine, door prizes, and an auction.

Tickets to Shuffle to the Chefs will include: unlimited beer and wine and valet parking.

To purchase tickets, click here.