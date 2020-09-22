Siemens Energy to open distribution center in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Siemens Energy announced Clinton, Mississippi, as the location of a 60,000 square foot distribution center to support warehousing and logistics operations. Siemens Energy is a recent spin-off of Germany based Siemens AG.

“We are looking forward to getting our new warehouse up and running in Clinton Mississippi. The city has been very supportive from day one.” Brian Balmes, Business Manager at Siemens Energy stated.

Siemens Energy will occupy 60,000 square feet of the Riverwood Warehouse at 947 Clinton Industrial Park Road. Siemens Energy will initially employ ten individuals with opportunity to expand up to 100 employees and additional warehouse space.

“I am thrilled to have Siemens Energy join us in Clinton. This is a new spin-off for Siemens, the third largest business in Germany. They will be offering an IPO in the future and I anticipate they will grow substantially in the coming years,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher.

