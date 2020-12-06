Silver Alert canceled for 71-year-old Harrison County man

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Samuel Holmes Jr. has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, according to the The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Samuel Holmes Jr. of Gulfport.
He is described as a black male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 198 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, gray pants, and black tennis shoes.
He was last seen Friday, December 4, 2020, at about 1:00pm in the 11200 block of Peyton Drive in Harrison County.
Samuel Holmes Jr. is believed to be in a 2017 blue Toyota Tacoma bearing Mississippi license plate D306J traveling north.
Family members say Samuel Holmes Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Samuel Holmes Jr. contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-865-7060.
