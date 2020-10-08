Silver Alert canceled for 72-year-old Prentiss man

PRENTISS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Andrew E. Postell has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Andrew E. Postell of Prentiss, MS, in Jefferson Davis County.

He is described as a white male, five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with gray hair, long gray beard, and hazel eyes.

According to MBI, He was last seen Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at about 11:00am in the 2100 block of Leaf Avenue in Jefferson Davis County wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Andrew E. Postell is believed to be in a 2017, navy blue, Nissan, Rogue, bearing a Mississippi tag of JCA3630 traveling west on Highway 84.

Family members say Andrew E. Postell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Andrew E. Postel, contact the Prentiss Police Department at 601-792-5198 or 601-792-5169.

