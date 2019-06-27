Silver Alert canceled for 77-year-old Hinds County man

Update: 1:01 The Silver Alert issued for Terry Defibaugh has been canceled. He has been found and is safe.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year old Hinds County man .

Terry Defibaugh is described as a white male standing at 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Defibaugh was last seen Wednesday, June 26 around 4:13 pm in the vicinity of Highway 18 in Hinds County wearing dark shorts and a green shirt.

He could possibly be traveling in a 2006 red Dodge 2500 pickup bearing MS tag IAD7525.

His family members say he suffers from a medical condition which could impair his judgment.

Call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 if you know the whereabouts of Terry Defibaugh.