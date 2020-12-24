Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old Booneville man

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for James Harold Williams has been canceled. He has been located and is safe, according to the The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old James Harold Williams of Booneville.

He is described as a white male, five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, December 23, 2020, between 8:00pm and 8:30pm in the vicinity of West Memphis, Arkansas.

James Harold Williams is believed to be in a 2007 gray Dodge Ram bearing Mississippi license plate TP11587 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say James Harold Williams suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of James Harold Williams contact Tippah County Sheriff Office at 662-837-9336.

LATEST STORIES: