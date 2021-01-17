Silver Alert canceled for Charles Tiebe of Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Charles Tiebe of Terry, Mississippi.

He is described as a white male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, January 16, 2021, at about 5:00pm in the 1100 block of Hickory Lane in Hinds County wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, house slippers, and a tan cowboy hat.

Charles Tiebe is believed to be in a 2017 silver Ford F-150 bearing Mississippi license plate DBS2858 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Charles Tiebe suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Tiebe contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.