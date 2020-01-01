Silver Alert canceled for Covington County Woman

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. – UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Francisca Quinones has been canceled. She has been located and is safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 76 year old Francisca Quinones of Mt. Olive, Covington County, MS.

She is described as an Asian female, five feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with black & gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at about 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Covington County wearing a blue shirt, gray or black pants with socks but no shoes.

She was last seen walking with unknown direction of travel.

Family members say Francisca Quinones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Francisca Quinones contact Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-0005.

