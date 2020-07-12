VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled the Silver Alert for 63-year-old Michael D. Wallace of Vicksburg, MS, in Warren County. He has been located and is safe.
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Michael D. Wallace of Vicksburg, MS, in Warren County.
He is described as a black male, six feet and one inch tall, weighing 168 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Sunday, July 12, 2020, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Washington Street in Warren County.
He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a green shirt, gray shorts, and slip on shoes.
Family members say Michael D. Wallace suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Michael D. Wallace contact Vicksburg Police Department at 601-631-8800.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police searching for Picayune couple involved in man’s disappearance
- Search of California lake resumes for missing “Glee” star
- 17 sailors, 4 civilians injured as crews battle fire at San Diego-based Navy ship
- Silver Alert canceled for Warren County man
- As US grapples with virus, Florida hits record case increase