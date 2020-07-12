Silver Alert canceled for Warren County man

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation canceled the Silver Alert for 63-year-old Michael D. Wallace of Vicksburg, MS, in Warren County. He has been located and is safe.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Michael D. Wallace of Vicksburg, MS, in Warren County.

He is described as a black male, six feet and one inch tall, weighing 168 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Sunday, July 12, 2020, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Washington Street in Warren County.

He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing a green shirt, gray shorts, and slip on shoes.

Family members say Michael D. Wallace suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Michael D. Wallace contact Vicksburg Police Department at 601-631-8800.

