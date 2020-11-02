Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Dorothy Hamilton, 27, of Jackson.

Investigators said Hamilton is described as a Black female, five feet and ten inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, October 31, 2020, at about 7:18 p.m. in the 2800 block of Revere Street in Hinds County. She was last seen walking in an unknown direction, wearing a gray jacket and black leggings.

Family members said Hamilton suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hamilton, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

