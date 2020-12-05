Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old Holmes County man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year old Charlie H. Haynes Jr. of Durant.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, December 3, 2020, at about 8:30am in the vicinity of Park Street in Holmes County. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray pants.

Charlie H. Haynes Jr. is believed to be in a 2020 beige ES350 Lexus bearing Mississippi license plate HNT1037 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Charlie H. Haynes Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charlie H. Haynes Jr. contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511.

LATEST STORIES: