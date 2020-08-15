Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Earnest Charles Stiff of Yazoo City, Mississippi, in Yazoo County.

Stiff is described as a black male, five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at about 10:00 pm in the 400 block of Grady Avenue in Yazoo County.

He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing gray jogging pants with a red stripe, a black and silver shirt, and blue casual shoes.

According to family members, Earnest Charles Stiff suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Earnest Charles Stiff contact Yazoo City Police Department at 662-746-1171.