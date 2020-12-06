Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Harrison County man

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71 year old Samuel Holmes Jr. of Gulfport.

He is described as a black male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 198 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, gray pants, and black tennis shoes.

He was last seen Friday, December 4, 2020, at about 1:00pm in the 11200 block of Peyton Drive in Harrison County.

Samuel Holmes Jr. is believed to be in a 2017 blue Toyota Tacoma bearing Mississippi license plate D306J traveling north.

Family members say Samuel Holmes Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Samuel Holmes Jr. contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-865-7060.

