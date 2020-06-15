Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old DeSoto County man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – Mississippi Bureau of Investigations need the public’s help locating 72-year-old Jose Santos Morales of Olive Branch.

Morales was last seen Sunday, June 14 around 4:16 pm in the 9000 block of Riggan Drive in DeSoto County.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, 5’10, weighing 182 pounds with black and gray hair, and brown eyes.

Morales is believed to be wearing blue jean pants, an orange button up shirt, orange ball cap, and blue and tan tennis shoe. Authorities also believe he is in a black, 2015 Honda Civic with Mississippi tags, DAN3876.

Family members say Morales suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.