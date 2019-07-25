Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Rankin County man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Hiram Lee McGowan of Star.

McGowan is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, with gray and blue eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, around 7:40 pm in the 300 block of Mangum Drive in Rankin County.

At the time of his disappearance he was seen wearing navy blue Dickie pants, a light colored western shirt, and black and gray shoes.

McGowan is believed to be driving a white, 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup with plates RA-16424.

Family members tell authorities McGowan suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480.