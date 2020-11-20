Silver Alert issued for Amite County man

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Ronnie Ray Ratcliff of Summit. He is described as six feet tall, weights 200 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Ratcliff was last seen Monday, November 16, 2020, in the 6500 block of North Greensburg Road in Amite County. He is believed to be in a 2009 aluminum Chevrolet Silverado bearing Mississippi license plate DBN755 traveling in an unknown direction. The Chevrolet has damage to the front passenger side.

Family members said Ratcliff suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ratcliff, contact Amite County Sheriff Department at 601-657-8057.

