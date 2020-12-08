Silver Alert issued for Bolivar County woman

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Beverly Turner Morgan of Boyle, MS, in Bolivar County. She is described as five feet and two inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Morgan was last seen Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at about 3:00 p.m. in the vicinity of Jones Bayou Road and Highway 61 South in Bolivar County. She is believed to be in a 2009 gray Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing Mississippi license plate BLB4247 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Morgan suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office at 662-843-5378.

