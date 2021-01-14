Silver Alert issued for Clarence Claxton of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Clarence Claxton of Jackson. He is described as five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with a no hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, Claxton was last seen Thursday, January 14, 2021, just after 7:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Beasley Road. He was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and carrying a gray and black backpack and a gray and black hand bag. Claxton was last seen walking in unknown direction.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts Claxton, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.