Silver Alert issued for Crystal Springs man

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Crystal Springs man.
Michael A. Edwards, 55, is described as a black male, six feet and five inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Sunday, August 23, 2020, at about 9:00 p.m. in the 500 block of North Jackson Street in Copiah County. Edwards was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and a baseball cap.
Family members say Edwards suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Crystal Springs Police Department at 601-892-2121.
