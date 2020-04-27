Breaking News
Silver Alert issued for Danny Dewayne Conner of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Danny Dewayne Conner, 55, of Jackson.

He is described as a black male, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. Conner is bald with a black and grey beard and brown eyes.

Investigators said he was last seen Saturday, April 25, 2020, at about 12:00 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hospital Drive in Hinds County. Conner was walking in an unknown direction, wearing grey jeans and a light-colored t-shirt.

Family members said Conner suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.

