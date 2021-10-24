Silver Alert issued for Danny Ray Collier of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Danny Ray Collier of Jackson.

He is described as a white male, five feet five inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a lime green jacket walking in an unknown direction.

He was last seen Saturday, October 23, 2021, at about 2:00 pm in the 100 block of Fernwood Drive in Hinds County.

Family members say Danny Ray Collier suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Danny Ray Collier, contact Hinds County Sheriff Department at 601-352-1521.