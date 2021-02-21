Silver Alert issued for Earnest King Jr. of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Earnest King Jr. of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and ten inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

He was last seen Sunday, February 21, 2021, at about 11:30 am in the 100 block of O’Ferrel Avenue in Hinds County.

He was last seen walking in an unknown direction, wearing a white thermal t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black beanie.

Family members say Earnest King Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Earnest King Jr., contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.