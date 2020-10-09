Silver Alert issued for Eddie Buie

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Eddie Buie of Byram, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen the morning of Monday, October 5, 2020, in the 700 block of Pebble Cove in Hinds County wearing a beige hat, beige shirt, and beige shoes.

Family members say Eddie Buie suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Eddie Buie, contact the Byram Police Department at 601-372-2327.

