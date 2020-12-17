Silver Alert issued for Fred Williams Jr. of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Fred Williams Jr. of Jackson. He is described as five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Williams was last seen Monday, December 14, 2020, in the 100 block of McCluer Road in Hinds County. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction wearing black jogging pants and a gold sweatshirt.

Family members said Williams suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

