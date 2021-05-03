Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Greenwood teen

Update: MBI released a correction to their previous news released. They said an Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued, not a Silver Alert. The following story has been updated with the information.

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child for 16-year-old Tykwon Smith of Greenwood.

Smith is five feet and five inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, he was last seen Monday, February 15, 2021, at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of River Road in Leflore County, wearing a blue t-shirt and gray shorts.

Family members said Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 662-453-3311.