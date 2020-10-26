Silver Alert issued for Grenada County woman

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Dora Lee Jackson of Grenada.

Investigators said Jackson is described as a Black female, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 291 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Friday, October 23, 2020, in the 800 block of Washington Street in Grenada County.

Jackson is believed to be in a 2005 gold Dodge Caravan bearing MS license plate GAA2872 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dora Lee Jackson, contact Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.

