Update: Hazlehurst woman found safe

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for 77-year-old Betty Bond Kemp of Hazlehurst. She has been found and is safe.

Kemp is described as a white female, between five feet one inch and five feet and two inches tall, weighing between 110 and 120 pounds with brown and grey hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen Friday, September 25, 2020, at about 7:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sylvarena Road in Copiah County. Kemp was wearing a long skirt and a purple shirt.

According to MBI, Kemp is believed to be in a green 2007 Lexus RX350 bearing a Mississippi tag of CFA7568. She was traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Kemp suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kemp, contact Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.

