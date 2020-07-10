Silver Alert issued for Hinds County woman

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 47- year-old Candace Smith of Jackson, Hinds County, MS.

She is described as a black female, five feet, five inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, she was last seen walking Thursday, July 9, 2020, at about 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of N. State Street in Hinds County wearing a red shirt with yellow writing and tan pants.

Family members say Candace Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Candace Smith, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1217.