Silver Alert issued for Holmes County man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Willie Theester Helm of Lexington.

Helm was last seen Sunday, around 3:45 pm, in the 200 block of Helm Lane in Holmes County.

He is described as a black male, six feet, two inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Helm was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and blue jean pants.

It is believed Helm took off in a brown 2005 Lexus LS 430, with Mississippi license plates HLE520.

Family members tell authorities Helm suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-834-1511.