Silver Alert issued for Horn Lake man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Oscar Earl Boggs of Horn Lake. He is described as 5’11 tall, weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Boggs was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and cowboy boots. He was last seen Wednesday, February 10, at about 9 a.m. in the area of 3730 Warrington Drive in Horn Lake.

According to MBI, Boggs was last believed to be driving a 2021 red Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound on Highway 61 near Clarksdale. He was possibly traveling to see a friend in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas but never arrived.

Family members said Boggs suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Boggs, contact Horn Lake Police Department at (662)342-3515 or (662)342-3514.