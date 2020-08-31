Silver Alert issued for Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Deanna Rochelle Anderson, 29, of Jackson.

Anderson is described as a Black female, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, August 30, 2020, around 5:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Prentiss Street. According to MBI, Anderson was last seen walking in an unknown direction. She was wearing blue jean shorts and a white t-shirt.

Family members said Anderson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

