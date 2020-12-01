Silver alert issued for John Watts of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 49-year-old John R. Watts of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

According to MBI, Watts is described as a white male, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, November 29, 2020, at about 11:30 am in the 3800 block of South Siwell Road in Hinds County.

Family members say John R. Watts suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of John R. Watts contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

