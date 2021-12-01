Silver Alert issued for Lawrence McGowan of Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Lawrence McGowan of Vicksburg.

He is described as a black male, six feet two inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at about 2:20 pm in the 200 block of Overlook Drive in Warren County, wearing an orange shirt and plaid pajama pants.

Lawrence McGowan is believed to be in a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado bearing MS tag WA13662 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Lawrence McGowan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lawrence McGowan, contact Warren Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.