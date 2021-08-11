Silver Alert issued for Lee County woman

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Lori Ann Cockrell of Tupelo, MS, in Lee County.

Cockrell is described as a white female, five feet and one inch tall, weighing 91 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Cockrell was last seen on Monday around10:30 pm in the 600 block of Filgo Road in Lee County, wearing black leggings and a t-shirt.

Family members said Lori Ann Cockrell suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lori Ann Cockrell, contact Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911.