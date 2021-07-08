Silver Alert issued for Mendenhall man

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Alex Higgins, 53, of Mendenhall. He was last seen Wednesday, July 7, 2021, around 3:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Dewitt Flint Road in Simpson County.

Higgins was last seen wearing a light, green shirt and green shorts. He was walking in an unknown direction.

According to MBI, Higgins is 5’11” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Family members said Higgins suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If you know where he is located, contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921.