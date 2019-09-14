Silver Alert issued for missing Bolton man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old Bolton man.

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old Bolton man. Hinds County deputies said Jimmie Ray Bell was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, near N. Chapel Hill Road.

Bell was reportedly wearing a turquoise shirt and brown shorts. He is described as a black male, with gray/balding hair, and weighs 180 pounds.

Investigators said Bell has a condition that may impair his judgement.

Major Pete Luke said wildlife officials are using drones in the area to search for Bell. Law enforcement and first responders are also searching for him on foot.

If you know where Bell is, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.