CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L. Gray of Shubuta.

Gray is 5’5″, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 1 about 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Eucutta Street walking in an unknown direction. He was wearing a burgundy top with grey on it and grey pants.

Family members say Gray suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 776-1385.