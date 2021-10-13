Silver Alert issued for missing Copiah County woman

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss, (WJTV)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 56-year-old Deborah Hardy Barnes of Georgetown.

She’s described as a black female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray and black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, October 12, about 6:00 pm in Copiah County, wearing a black and white dress.

Barnes is believed to be in a 2003 white Toyota Camry traveling north.

Family members say Deborah Hardy Barnes suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Deborah Hardy Barnes, call Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.