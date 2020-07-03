Silver Alert issued for missing Crystal Springs man

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Jerodney W. Canoy of Crystal Springs.

He is described as a white male, six feet and one inch tall, weighing 212 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

MBI said Canoy was last seen Friday, July 3, 2020, at about 9:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Siwell Road in Byram. He was wearing a red or blue checkered shirt with khaki pants. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction.

Family members said Canoy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Canoy, contact Byram Police Department at 601-355-8477.

