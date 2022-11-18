DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old George Shaw of Southaven in Desoto County.

He is described as a black male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboy hat Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Shaw is believed to be in a 2003 black Chevrolet Tahoe bearing tag TAC6828 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of George Shaw, call Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-0228.