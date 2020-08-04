Silver Alert issued for missing Grenada man

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Howard Elisha Buice of Grenada.

He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 177 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Buice was last seen wearing a white V-neck t-shirt, blue jeans, and two different brown shoes. One of his shoes was slip on and one was lace up.

According to MBI, Buice was last seen Monday, August 3, 2020, around 9:00 p.m. traveling north on Interstate 55 near exit 208 in Grenada County. He is believed to be in a white, 2012, Ford F-150, with a beige strip at the bottom. The vehicle is bearing a Mississippi tag of GA13314.

Family members said Buice suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Buice, contact Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.

